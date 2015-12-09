9 Essential Sleeping Bear Dunes Attractions & Activities

With 35 miles of sandy shoreline and 70,000 acres of protected wilderness, the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, located on Lake Michigan’s northeast coast, is big—think three times the size of Manhattan. With so much glorious land and water to explore, planning a vacation to the Dunes can feel daunting. Yet, like any vacation hotspot, there are certain enduring destinations that have made the Sleeping Bear Dunes iconic. Here’s the definitive guide to nine Sleeping Bear Dunes attractions every member of the family will enjoy.

The Dune Climb

Ascending the 300-foot-tall face of sand that is the Dune Climb is strenuous work, but Mother Nature was kind enough to reward those who scale the bluff with a stunning vista of inland Leelanau County and several lakes. This mainstay of the Sleeping Bear Dunes is a huge, sandy playpen: launch yourself off the dune after a running start, and land lightly in the sand after going airborne. Those with the stamina can hike to Lake Michigan via the Dune Climb Hiking Trail; those with brains can picnic at a climb-side table. Located on M109 west of Glen Arbor.

Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive

This 7.4-mile circuit is an automotive journey through the many ecosystems of the dunes: from beech and maple forests to rolling, shrub meadows and lastly to mountainous dunes overlooking Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands. With 12 informational stops along the way (including the unforgettable #9 Overlook 450 feet above the water), visitors of the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive are immersed in Dune-ology, and walk away with greater respect and awe for the ecology and beauty of the Sleeping Bear Dunes. Located south of the Dune Climb on M109.

Kayak, Canoe or Float

With two tranquil rivers flowing through the heart of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, paddling provides a warm, relaxing diversion and maybe even a bit of exercise. The Platte River—located at the southern edge of the Dunes—is a highway for lounging tubers enjoying the carefree, shallow and sunny river, and is also popular with canoeists. The Crystal River—near Glen Arbor—is navigable by kayak, but can occasionally be too shallow; the Platte is a sure thing, as evinced by the numbers of happy floaters.

Lake Michigan, too, can be kayaked; its clear water, clean coastline and impressive dune views make it a favorite of experienced paddlers. Read here about paddling the Sleeping Bear Dunes coast.

Travel Back In Time to Port Oneida

With around two dozen subsistence farms, Port Oneida was once an agricultural hub of Leelanau County: while time has passed and the agricultural activity waned, the pastoral legacy of the area has been upheld through maintaining many of the historic farms. Drive along M22 north of Glen Arbor to discover the timelessness of Port Oneida’s barns, fields and farms. Learn more about Sleeping Bear’s Visitor’s Center, museums and more.

Summit a Lake Michigan Bluff

Watch the sun plunge into Lake Michigan or the turquoise water shimmer at one of several bluff overlooks along the Sleeping Bear Dunes shoreline; the vibrant lake is fit for a watercolor:

Click to read more about Sleeping Bear Dunes trails.

Visit Glen Haven Historic District

Just 5 minutes west of Glen Arbor by M22, Glen Haven Historic District boasts a wealth of educational sites: the Cannery Boathouse Museum, a working blacksmith shop, the US Coast Guard Station Maritime Museum and the Glen Haven General Store. This living historical site is rife with cultural heritage—and the beach in front of the Cannery Boathouse Museum is among the best at the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Every day during the summer months at 3 p.m., the Maritime Museum at Sleeping Bear Point presents a live breeches buoy demonstration, during which a park employee guides children through the steps of saving Raggedy Ann and Andy from pretend peril with a complex zip line system. The life-saving technique was used in the earliest days of Great Lakes sailing as a means to transport sailors from a sinking ship to a nearby ship or shoreline.

But the breeches buoy system would have been useless without its counterpart, the Lyle gun. This small cannon was capable of shooting a life line more than 400 yards to a ship in distress, and every Thursday after the breeches buoy demo the Maritime Museum shoots a line from its own Lyle gun into the blue waters of Lake Michigan.

Enjoy this MyNorth Media video of the Sleeping Bear Dunes Lyle Gun Demonstration:

Visit a Remote Island

North and South Manitou Islands form the foundation of the Native American’s Sleeping Bear myth: a mother bear and two cubs traversed Lake Michigan from Wisconsin, but the two cubs drowned before reaching shore. The Manitou Islands formed as markers for the fallen cubs. Visit either of the islands to camp for an amazing wilderness experience, or take a day trip to South Manitou and visit the island’s lighthouse, Coast Guard station and visible shipwrecks.

Get Beached

Many attractions at the Sleeping Bear Dunes require a fair amount of activity (I’m looking at you, Dune Climb). But a good vacation is a relaxing one, and there’s no better way to relax than to lounge on a Lake Michigan beach. You’ve got 35 miles of sandy shoreline to make up your mind, but the following link should help to narrow your search: Click to read more about Sleeping Bear Dunes beaches!

