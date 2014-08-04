Video: The Botanic Garden in Traverse City

The Botanic Garden in Traverse City is now open! Check out the Traverse Magazine feature.

The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park is a 25-acre garden and outdoor recreation center under development in the Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City; the project is spearheaded by the Northern Michigan non-profit Botanic Garden Society of Northwest Michigan.

After raising $1.5 million in 2010 for the development of the Botanic Garden and the adjacent Cathedral Barns, the efforts of the Botanic Garden Society are beginning to show: the newly-renovated Visitor’s Center (once a granary for the defunct Traverse City State Hospital, and pictured above) and the continuous plantings are signs of things to come for the Botanic Garden in Traverse City. Keep your eye out for the garden from Silver Lake Road across from Traverse City West Middle School, and view site renderings below:

The Botanic Garden is a success thanks to the generous donors and volunteers who’ve contributed work and funds to the project. To find out how you can help with The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, visit TheBotanicGarden.org.

