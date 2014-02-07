Shani Davis’ Olympic Schedule 2014
Former Northern Michigan University student and current Olympic speed-skating stand-out Shani Davis will once again take to the ice to compete for Olympic gold. For the 2014 Sochi games, Davis has qualified for three individual events, two of which—the 1000- and 1500-meter races—he is favored to win. Below are the up-to-date schedules for the events in which Shani will compete:
500-Meter
- Monday, February 10th, 8 am on NBC Sports Network
1000-Meter
- Wednesday, February 12th, 8 pm on NBC
1500-Meter
- Saturday, February 15th, 8 pm on NBC