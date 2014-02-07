Shani Davis’ Olympic Schedule 2014

Former Northern Michigan University student and current Olympic speed-skating stand-out Shani Davis will once again take to the ice to compete for Olympic gold. For the 2014 Sochi games, Davis has qualified for three individual events, two of which—the 1000- and 1500-meter races—he is favored to win. Below are the up-to-date schedules for the events in which Shani will compete:

500-Meter

Monday, February 10th, 8 am on NBC Sports Network

1000-Meter

Wednesday, February 12th, 8 pm on NBC

1500-Meter