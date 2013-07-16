Home Decor, Garden Plants & More at Wildflowers of Glen Arbor

Nestled in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, both locals and visitors enjoy the cornerstone of shops that is Wildflowers of Glen Arbor. Spend an afternoon wandering the billowing acre of gardens complete with wind chimes, sculptures, bird baths and more. Then duck inside to browse the eclectic selection of treasures hand-picked all over the globe. Be it linens, artisan jewelry, decor, bath products or clothing, Wildflowers offers whimsical gifts fit for every personality.

Wildflowers is open daily 10 am-5 pm at 6127 S. Glen Lake Road (M22) in Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Reach them at 231.334.3232 or visit their website at WildflowersGlenArbor.com