Video: Planning Your Summer Garden in Northern Michigan

Gardening in Northern Michigan requires a bit of patience as we wait for spring to really arrive. That means Northern Michigan gardeners have to spend a bit of extra time planning and dreaming before the ground thaws and they can get their hands in the dirt. Northern Michigan is made up mostly of Zone 4 and Zone 5 gardening zones, and in this video, we visit Plant Masters Suttons Bay to walk the greenhouses and learn about plants that do well in our climate.

Sit back and take the tour. You can almost smell spring in the air!