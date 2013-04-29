Get Your Northern Michigan Garden Spring-Ready At Pine Hill

Pine Hill Nursery & Landscape in Kewadin and Pine Hill Village Gardens in Traverse City are presenting a Wake Up! your Garden Party Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 2pm. Kick start the gardening season with fun and informative sessions by regional Gardening experts from Ohio, Minnesota, and Michigan. The sessions include topics on new tree, shrub and perennial plant introductions, sustainable gardening, protecting your garden from deer and rabbits, invasive species, living walls and green roofs, container planting, fairy gardening, herbal cocktails and more!

Attendees receive special discounts at the stores. Visit Facebook for details and the complete schedule!

Pine Hill Nursery is located at 886 US 31 North; 20 miles South of Charlevoix and 10 miles North of Elk Rapids. Pine Hill Village Gardens is located at 1126 Carver, at Garfield behind Save a Lot.