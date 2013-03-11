Prepare a St. Patrick’s Day Feast!

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and we know it won’t be complete without a few mouth-watering, authentic dishes that you can make in the comfort of your own home. Nothing beats a home-cooked meal, so we’re sharing the best of the best when it comes to traditional, Irish-inspired dishes the whole family will enjoy. So strap on your suspenders and top hat, we’re about to discover a pot of gold right in your kitchen!

Ingredients:

4 large garlic cloves

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons + 5 1/2 cups water

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery

3 cups fingerling potatoes, sliced

4 cups green cabbage, chopped

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup parsley

1 teaspoon thyme

4 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

Preparation:

Mince garlic cloves and add to a large metal soup pot with olive oil, 2 tablespoons water and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.

Chop onion and celery and add to soup pot. Cook the onion mixture for 10 minutes uncovered over medium heat. Slice fingerling potatoes, add to onion mixture with 1/4 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 cup water, and cook covered for 10 minutes.

Chop cabbage and add to soup pot with 5 cups water, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt and pepper. Cover soup pot and bring to boil, then reduce to medium-low and cook covered for 10 minutes. Remove flat parsley leaves from stems and mince. Remove thyme leaves from stems. Remove soup from heat, add parsley and thyme and let rest for a few minutes. Taste soup and adjust seasonings if desired. Serve soup with a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of sea salt and crumbled bacon.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose white flour

1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup cake flour (use all-purpose if you don’t have cake flour)

1/2 cup wheat germ or oat bran

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Preparation:

Place flours, wheat germ, sugar, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt in a large bowl and whisk until fully combined. With your fingers, rub softened butter into the flour mixture until completely incorporated. Create a well by pushing some of the flour to the sides of the bowl, and pour in the buttermilk. With a fork, stir the mixture gently to incorporate the buttermilk into the dry ingredients. The dough will come together in large clumps.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and use your hands to bring it together to form a 6-inch round. It will be a little uneven; don’t worry! Place the dough in a 12-inch cast iron, or on a baking sheet, and score a deep cross into the top of the bread, nearly reaching each edge, and about half an inch deep. Bake bread at 400 degrees for 40–45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool for about 20 minutes. Best served warm with butter.

Ingredients:

Corned Beef & Cabbage

1 4 -pound corned beef brisket or bottom round

12 -ounce bottle stout or dark ale

1 tablespoon pickling spices

2 stalks celery, halved

4 carrots

1 medium onion, cut in 4 wedges

4 to 6 red potatoes, quartered

1 medium head cabbage, cut into 6 wedges

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup drained prepared horseradish

Dash hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Rinse the corned beef and place in the bottom of a slow cooker. Add the bottle of stout, spices and enough water to just cover the meat. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours.

After 6 hours, add potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and cabbage. If necessary, add a little more liquid to ALMOST cover vegetables, or shift the meat to bury vegetables in the hot liquid. Replace the lid and continue cooking for about 2 hours, or until cabbage is done to desired tenderness. (We like ours with a little crispness left in it.)

Remove beef after a total cooking time of 8–9 hours. Allow to rest covered in foil for 15 minutes. Slice brisket or round across the grain, serve with vegetables, mustard and horseradish sauce. Pass extra cooking liquid at the table. Serve with creamy horseradish sauce and grainy mustard.

Creamy Horseradish Sauce: Whip cream to soft peaks and then fold in sour cream and horseradish, to taste. Season with salt, pepper and a dash of hot sauce.

(We know this isn’t really Irish, but it’s a fun recipe!)

Ingredients:

3 cups tepid water

1 ounce yeast

1/2 ounce honey

1/2 ounce blended oil

4 pounds, 6 ounces high-gluten flour

1 tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoons onion powder

2 cups Hawk Owl amber ale

Toppings (for one pizza):

3 ounces béchamel

4 ounces mozzarella

1 large Yukon potato sliced thin

3 ounces Tasso (spicy cured ham) sliced thin

2 or 3 shallots (sliced thin, sautéed till caramelized; deglaze with amber ale)

3 ounces goat cheese

1/2 cup arugula; toss with salt and pepper and olive oil

2 teaspoons amber malt (found in beer supply store)

Preparation:

Bring dough to room temp. Stretch out till thin. Spread béchamel over entire pizza and add mozzarella. Then add Tasso, shallots, potato and goat cheese. Bake until golden and crispy. Take out of oven and drizzle with amber malt. Cut pizza. Place on a plate and sprinkle with the arugula.

Combine water, yeast, honey and oil in mixer, and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. In a large bowl combine flour, salt, garlic and onion. Start mixer on low speed. Add flour mix in two batches. In the second batch add the beer. Continue to mix till dough is smooth. Remove from mixer. Knead lightly and portion into 9-ounce balls. Place in oiled container, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to use.