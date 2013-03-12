Northern Michigan Events: St. Patrick’s Day Revelry 2013

Biologically Irish or not, here are two dozen reasons to celebrate in celtic tradition this weekend. Feasting fare, live music, dancing, skiing and of course beer—where will ya raise yer glass ‘fer ol’ St. Paddy?

Shanty Creek March Madness Saturday, March 16 & 17

Saturday, March 16

9am-1:30pm Event Registration

10:30am Coin Toss

11:30am Frozen Fish Toss

12:00pm Epic Happens Finals

12:30 Saucer Race

1:45 VIP Seating Winner Announced

2:00pm Slush Cup

Sunday, March 17

10am-2am Registration

12pm Blarney Stone Rail Jam Loding & Lift Package, March 15-16, starting at $89

Boyne Mountain

Carnival Weekend March 15-17

Friday, March 15

Snow Bar and Cookout on the Mountain Express Patio

Saturday, March 16

Village Party with Music, Entertainers, Games, Stache Bash, and Pool Party Epic 80s Snow Ball

Sunday, March 17

Last Man Standing Brunch & DIY Bloody Mary Bar, Annual Slush Cup with t-shirt prizes, Patio Cookout and Snow Bar Weekend includes two adult costume contest & prize giveaways.

Boyne Highlands

Krazy Daze Saturday, March 16

Face painting 9am-4:30pm

Bounce House 10am-4pm

Jump Competition 11am

Nastar Race 12:45 pm

Silly Slalom 1:45 pm

Awards Ceremony 4pm

Krazy Cup 12:45 pm

Ski Over the Pond 3pm

Get Krazy Party-Zoo Bar 4-8pm

Live Music 4:30pm-1am Aaron Vaughn Band + The Remedee

Teddy Griffin’s Road House, Sunday, March 17

12-7pm Guinness will be a flown’

Corned Beef Dinners, Irish Stew, Rueben Sandwiches with live entertainment

50 Highland Pike Rd., Harbor Springs (231)526-7805

Perry Hotel’s Robert Emmet Annual Hooile, Saturday, March 16

5:30-10pm at Perry Hotel Irish music, song and dance, door prizes and Irish dinner fare Proceeds send an NCMC student to Ireland to a semester abroad study program.

Sportsman’s Irish Pub, Saturday, March 16

Kegs & Eggs Breakfast, 9am-12pm. Enjoy eggs and corned beef hash for $6 and pints of Guinness for $3 until noon.

Irish Jig 5k, Saturday, March 16

10am (registration 9am-9:45am, $25 to participate), from North James Street Plaza.

Irish I Was Shopping Indoor Sidewalk Sales, Saturday, March 16

10am-6pm, participating businesses host common business hours (business hours may extend beyond this time frame); several businesses will offer specials and promotions.

Shamrock Parade, Saturday, March 16

12 pm, presented by Sportsman’s Irish Pub from Danaher Street north on South James Street to Ludington Avenue to Rath Avenue.

1 pm, entertainment with Irish dancers and music, North James Street Plaza.

Ludington St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl, Saturday, March 16

6pm-11pm, purchase a $5 pub crawl punch card and go to 6 of the participating establishments to earn a signature on your card; bring completed cards by 10:45pm to Stearns Motor Inn/Tiki Lounge to be entered into a drawing for prizes and cash, drawing at 11pm.

City Park Grill, March 15-17

Live Entertainment all weekend long!

Friday, March 15: Petoskey Guinnes Pub Crawl with Pete Kehoe & The Original Mac Daddy

Saturday, March 16: Ragbirds

Sunday March 17: St. Patrick’s Day with Sean & Adam

432 E. Lake Petoskey (231)347-0101

Odawa Casino, March 16 & 17

Saturday, March 16, 8pm

Drawings for cash & prizes, beginning at 11:30pm

Sunday, March 17

$1,000,000 Pot of Gold

Every hour win up to $100 in free slot play.

$7.77 buffet 11 am-9pm Petoskey (877) 4-gaming

Leapin Leprechaun 5K Saturday, March 16, 9am

Warehouse District of Downtown Traverse City Top times and Best Irish Costume will receive medals and complimentary beer for those of age.

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 15

1:30-2:30 Downtown Traverse City

Pre-Parade activities at North Peak Brewing Company at 11:30 am. Grand Marshall, Irish Queen, Lord Mayor, Hibernian of the Year, Prince & Princess all announced at noon. The Parade begins heading west on Front Street, south on Pine, east on State, north on Park, and back west through Front to North Peak and Kilkenny’s for the Wild Sully’s performance.

Oryana Natural Foods Market, March 15-17

St. Patrick’s Demos and Samples

Friday, March 15, Sunday, March 17

Green drinks, Leprechaun Stew & more!

Kids’ Cuisine

Saturday, March 16, 12-3pm

Kids will love to sample tasty and healthy snacks while voting for their favorites!

Story Time!

Saturday, March 16, 1pm

Come hear the enchanting tale of Lonnie the Leprechaun and enjoy a free organize shamrock cookie with your story! 260 E. 10th St, Traverse City (231) 947-0191

Traverse City’s Pub Crawl Friday, March 15th, 2013

Minerva’s (Park Place): Noon-2pm

Bubbas: 2-3pm

U&I Lounge: 3-4pm

Union Street Station: 4-5pm

Bootleggers: 5-6pm

Dillinger’s Pub: 6-7pm

Brady’s Irish Pub: 7-8pm

The Blue Tractor Cook Shop: 8-9pm

Fire Fly: 9-10pm State Street Grill: 10-11pm

Mulligan’s Pub & Grille, March 16 & 17

Saturday March 16th & Sunday March 17th

Authentic Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner serving 11 a.m. ’til gone!

Happy Hour All Day Sunday with green beer, and many other Irish food & drink specials! 2430 West Crown Drive, Traverse City, 231-932-2166

Little Bohemia, March 15 & 16

Friday, March 15 Irish Specials: Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Stew, Jameson Steak, Guinness Cake

Saturday, March 16: Banchee Band 5:30-9pm with specials! 540 W. Front Street (231) 946-6925

Sleder’s Family Tavern, Sunday March 17

11am-10pm, Traditional Green Beer Corned Beef n’ Cabbage 717 Randolph St., Traverse City (231) 947-9213

Right Brain Brewery, Saturday, March 16

8pm, Steve The Imperial Brown Ale Release Party

Featuring Live Music from E Minor and friends and Kellerville 225 E. 16th Street, Traverse City (231) 944-1239

Jolly Pumpkin, Friday, March 15

6-9pm Live music and $2 pints in the Peninsula Room supporting St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Kids’ Cancer

Siren Amber ale braised corned beef and cabbage, redskin potatoes, cabbage and carrots $15

Irish lamb stew with JRJ ranch lamb carrots, onions, potatoes and Sinuous Celtic ale $15

Corned beef, cabbage and potato pizza $10

Potato, leek and cabbage soup $5 13512 Peninsula Drive, Old Mission (231) 223-4333

Kilkenny’s St. Patrick’s Week Bash

Now through Friday, March 15: Drink specials, live entertainment, expanded Irish menu and live entertainment. Get a collector’s logo pint glass for $6 filled with North Peak or Kilkenny’s beer. Refills are only $3 all week long!

Saturday, March 16: After parade and performance, come support the St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser for Kids’ Cancer at 5pm

Sunday, March 17: Irish beer, Irish food & Irish music with Song of the Lakes and Wild Sullys 6-12 pm. 400 W. Front, Traverse City (231) 941-7527

Higher Grounds

Sip Lucky—Taste the top o- the morning’ (or afternoon) with the Irish Cream Latte, made with local milk from Shetler Family Dairy; freshly-roasted organic, fair trade espresso; & house-made Irish cream syrup. Raise a glass to St. Patty at the HG Coffee Bar. 806 Red Dr. Suite 150, Traverse City

Thompsonville

Crystal Mountain Monster Weekend, March 15-17 Includes the ever-popular Slush Cup, the Cardboard Classic, a Slopeside DJ Deck Party & Spring Fling Luau, St. Patty’s Day Celebration and lots more. Monster Energy hands out products and prizes on Saturday.