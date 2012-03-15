Learn How to Grow Your Springtime Garden

The snow is melting, the robins have been sighted and the smell of fresh dirt is filling the air. Wondering how to best celebrate Northern Michigan’s gorgeous early Spring? Get down and dirty and plant your gardens!

Want to know how to plant native? Thinking of investing in fruit trees? Need seedlings or some general gardening advice? Check out these gardening workshops, lectures and events all over Northern Michigan and start your springtime!

Basic Tree and Shrub Planting Workshop in Traverse City

How deep do you plant a tree? How often do you water a shrub after planting? Do you need to fertilize? Join the Grand Traverse Conservation District (GTCD) for this basic “how to” guide for site preparation, planting, fertilizing, pruning and protecting your trees and shrubs.

Ready, Set, Grow! Lecture Series in Elk Rapids

Each month, local experts share their expertise on a variety of topics that focus on healthy living and stewardship of our natural resources. April’s lecture is “Mushroom in Your Garden,” with long time mushroom cultivator Yvonne Stephens. Learn various ways to get started growing shiitake, oyster and wine cap mushrooms in your own backyard.

Native Landscaping Clinic in Traverse City

This is your chance to bring in specific landscape questions and talk to an expert about which species will work best on your property. Schedule a 30-minute appointment for a one-on-one opportunity to discuss your landscape options.

Annual Seedling Sale in Traverse City

Planting seedlings can be a great way to improve your backyard habitat, provide privacy and windbreaks and help reduce the effects of global warming. This sale lasts two days, so you have plenty of chances to get your spring seedlings!

Fruit Tree Sale at Friske’s Farm Market in Atwood

Invest in your own fruit trees! Pick your fruit tree up on April 30th at Friske’s Farm Market, where Farmer Friske will be on-site to offer expert orchardist advice and answer any questions you may have about raising your own fruit trees.

An Introduction to Native Plants Workshop in Traverse City

Why should you landscape with native plant species? Which wildflowers will grow in partial sun? What are some examples of native vines? Are there any groundcovers that will grow in full shade? Grand Traverse Conservation Department offers an overview of our native vines, groundcovers, grasses, ferns and wildflowers. Stay afterward for the How to Plant Native Workshop immediately following.