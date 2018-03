Every February, Northern Michigan skier Lou Batori meets up with the 70+ Ski Club at Nub’s Nob Ski Area in Harbor Springs. This year, having turned 100 in August, he was there, once again—this time surrounded by media including the crew from CBS Sunday Morning. MyNorth videographer Kris Riley was there, as well, to film Lou racing Nastar and to gather his advice for a long and active life.