Dock Around the Clock

1. Accessorize, accessorize. ShoreStation outfits your dock from the lamplight down to the gear rack. For local dealers, see shorestation.com.

2. Silky, fast-drying and sustainable (made from a bamboo and organic cotton blend), Nandina towels move from the cottage to the boat to the dock in style. Bath sheets $88. Green Island, Traverse City. 866-933-8465, gogreenisland.com.

3. Tied to the dock, the Escape Chaise Lounger adds valuable sunning space. Turn on its electric motor and it turns it into a green, clean putting machine that boats you away into the blue. Base price $3,999. For more about Escape electric boats, see escapewatercraft.com.

4. Connect-A-Dock’s simple modular system makes reconfiguration a breeze. Polyethylene construction means no maintenance (and no nasty styrene to leak into the lake). Choose the low profile design for kayaks and canoes; high profile for big boats. For dealers see connectadock.com.

5. Have a burger and your lake, too. Cook it up on your dock-mounted Sculpture grill (it’s wavy, like the water). Order up this 50,000-BTU beauty from the Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet. $5,495. kalamazoogourmet.com.