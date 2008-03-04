MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Dock Around the Clock

By ELIZABETH EDWARDS on March 4, 2008
1. Accessorize, accessorize. ShoreStation outfits your dock from the lamplight down to the gear rack. For local dealers, see shorestation.com.

2. Silky, fast-drying and sustainable (made from a bamboo and organic cotton blend), Nandina towels move from the cottage to the boat to the dock in style. Bath sheets $88. Green Island, Traverse City. 866-933-8465, gogreenisland.com.

3. Tied to the dock, the Escape Chaise Lounger adds valuable sunning space. Turn on its electric motor and it turns it into a green, clean putting machine that boats you away into the blue. Base price $3,999. For more about Escape electric boats, see escapewatercraft.com.

4. Connect-A-Dock’s simple modular system makes reconfiguration a breeze. Polyethylene construction means no maintenance (and no nasty styrene to leak into the lake). Choose the low profile design for kayaks and canoes; high profile for big boats. For dealers see connectadock.com.

5. Have a burger and your lake, too. Cook it up on your dock-mounted Sculpture grill (it’s wavy, like the water). Order up this 50,000-BTU beauty from the Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet. $5,495. kalamazoogourmet.com.

 